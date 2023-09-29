HamberMenu
High alert in landslip-prone areas in Kozhikode

September 29, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

 

Following the safety alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting thunderstorms accompanied by gusty wind, the community rescue squads in various upland villages prone to landslips and flooding have been asked to step up their preparedness to meet any emergency situation.

The panchayat authorities and Revenue department squads are closely monitoring the situation in vulnerable areas in the wake of the continuing rain and yellow alert.

Revenue officials said the vigil would continue for three more days. They said families staying in risky areas would be shifted to safer locations if the rain intensified. All taluk-level helplines will be available during emergency situations.

Though the rural areas of Kozhikode witnessed incessant rain, the water level in rivers did not rise to a dangerous level. However, people living close to rivers were asked to stay alert.

Fisheries officials said instructions had been issued to fishermen. High waves and sea surge could emerge as safety concerns, they said.

Health officials have instructed the public to be alert against viral fever and other infectious diseases. There have been several confirmed cases of dengue and leptospirosis in the district. 

