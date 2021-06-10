Heritage structures in Kozhikode getting a face-lift

KOZHIKODE

Tali Temple, Kuttichira pond, and Butt Road beach being developed

At least three heritage structures in Kozhikode city are getting a face-lift to attract tourists post-pandemic.

According to sources, the Tali Temple, Kuttichira pond, and the Butt Road beach are being developed to reflect the cultural heritage of Kozhikode. A sum of ₹2 crore is being spent to renovate the Tali Temple pond and surroundings. A museum depicting the history of the Zamorin dynasty is also being set up there. The walls of the temple have the history of the erstwhile royals carved on them. The coronation of the Zamorins, which was called ‘ariyittu vazcha’; Revathi Pattathanam, the debate involving Sanskrit scholars, and Mamangam, the medieval festival held on the banks of the Bharathappuzha have all found their place there. The District Tourism Promotion Council and M.K. Muneer, MLA, have also provided funds for the projects.

Walkways have been developed around the Kuttichira pond. Renovation of the nearby park too has been included in the project. The work on Butt Road beach includes a skating track and a musical fountain. There is a separate track for cycle users.

