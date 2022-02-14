Heritage museum coming up at Chennamangallur HSS

‘Facility will help students understand historical facts related to region’

A heritage museum to showcase local history is being set up at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School near Mukkom in Kozhikode district.

Alavi Achuthodika, a Plus Two teacher at the History Department of the school, said on Monday that it would help the new generation of students familiarise with historical artefacts they had not seen much. The history of Chennamangallur and surrounding areas that fall within the Mukkom Municipality would be opened up through the writings and articles collected from various sources. He said that the museum would help students understand the historical facts related to the region as well as its legacy.

Preliminary meetings ahead of setting up the museum began on January 12. Information was passed on through social media groups and messages to local people. The articles to be displayed were collected by and from students, staff and local residents. The funding for the construction is by old students of the school.

Historic relics from the region such as old coins, ornaments, urns, and epigraphs would be preserved and exhibited for further study. Discussions and seminars on history would be organised. Construction is in the final stages and the school authorities hope that it would be opened by the month-end. Students from nearby schools would be allowed entry thereafter.

Teachers at the school hope that students would be able to have more avenues opening for history learning through this. The museum assumed significance against the backdrop of the rising relevance of local history and related facts, they added.