HER unit to repair hospital equipment in Kozhikode

Hospital Equipment Repairing (HER) unit, an initiative to repair health equipment, was launched in Kozhikode district on Sunday.

A joint venture of the National Health Mission (NHM), Health department, and P.K. Steels, the project has been titled ‘Punarjani’. NHM sources said a workshop had been set up at the government vaccine store at Malaparamba in the city. Such hospital equipment repairing units are right now functional only in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam. The unit in Kozhikode will cater to the needs of Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts too.

As many as 438 government hospitals in the five districts and other allied institutions of the Health department can get their equipment and cooling devices repaired and serviced here. Students from polytechnic institutions and industrial training institutes had been roped in for the work. A release said equipment bought to fight the pandemic could be repaired through simple means.

P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Minister for Tourism and Public Works, launched the scheme.