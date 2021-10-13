Helping teenagers tide over pandemic blues

Kozhikode

13 October 2021 23:50 IST

Project being extended across districts

The pandemic can have a different impact on children in different age groups. The Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP) is now holding counselling sessions titled ‘Ujjwala Koumaram’ to help teenagers tide over this phase.

The project was launched on a pilot basis in Kozhikode district on Teachers’ Day on September 5. It is now being extended across other districts in the State.

K.K. Sivadasan, head of the district-level education committee, KSSP, told The Hindu on Tuesday that ‘Ujjwala Koumaram’ is a follow-up scheme of ‘Makkalkkoppam’, which helped parents negotiate the perils of online learning of their wards. “When we were holding sessions for parents, a section of students had demanded that they too needed a similar initiative. The plan is to address those in the 8-12 age group. In the first phase, students in the 8-10 age group will be targeted,” he said.

Parishad functionaries said the project aimed to instil confidence among teenagers who were often confounded by the changes in their physical and mental make-up as they grew up, especially in the wake of lack of offline classes. The counselling sessions are planned in such a way as to lead life in a fulfilling way. Technical support for the initiative was given by the Kozhikode-based Institute for Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS). The classes are run by counsellors and teachers trained in psychology.

A study conducted by the KSSP earlier had found that students were under pressure and most of them became disinclined towards learning. The absence of school atmosphere that often helped them survive the stress deteriorated their condition. Many parents were also unable to help students cover their online assignments. Differently abled children and those with learning disabilities were pushed to the corner, the study said.

As a result, at least some children were branded lazy and naughty. Behavioural changes such as anger, fear, and indiscipline were seen in some others because of sleeping and waking up late, lack of or excess sleep, and day-time sleep. Changing food habits too had an impact on their health, the study pointed out.

“As many as 25,000 students were targeted in the first phase. As of now, 21,200 have been covered. Those who need special attention will be given follow-up counselling by IMHANS,” Mr. Sivadasan said. Training for resource persons in other districts was over and sessions would start soon, he added.