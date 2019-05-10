Help pours in for SSLC topper

Support is pouring in for P.R. Arya Raj, who scored A-plus in all subjects in the SSLC examination even while caring for her father who had slipped into a coma after a road accident four months ago.

Labour Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan and Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran on Thursday visited the rented premises at Malapparamba in the city where her family is staying now. It was an accident at Kottayam in December last that hit the family hard.

P.R. Rajan, Arya’s father, suffered grievous head injuries in the incident. He lost his memory and a side of his body got paralysed.

After initial treatment at a private hospital in Kottayam, he was moved to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. Right now he is staying at home.

Arya was shaken so much that she was even planning to skip the exam. However, doctors advised her to sit next to her father, call him repeatedly and read out the lessons loudly to see if it could bring back his memories.

A part of Mr. Rajan’s skull has been stored at the private hospital in Kottayam. Doctors claimed that it could be reinserted only if Mr. Rajan, who used to be a casual labourer, regained his memory. Arya started reading it out loud and with help from her teachers at Providence Girls Higher Secondary School and schoolmates, came up with an impressive performance in the exam. However, the financial condition of the family was completely disturbed after the accident. Sabitha Rajan, Arya’s mother, also have health issues and cannot take up her tailoring job.

Mr. Ramakrishnan told Ms. Sabitha that the government would try to help the family but could not make any announcements now as the model code of conduct was in force. An expert team from the Kozhikode medical college inspected Mr. Rajan on Mr. Ramakrishnan’s directions.

Meanwhile, various organisations and elected representatives have offered financial help to the family following media reports. The school management has promised her a seat for Plus One course.

Condition improves

V.R. Rajendran, principal, medical college, told The Hindu quoting neurologists that there was a slight improvement in Mr. Rajan’s condition. Home care has been advised, and admission to hospital might not be necessary as it might result in acquired infection.

Medicines could be made available from the drug store at the hospital, and medical students will inspect Mr. Rajan at frequent intervals, Dr. Rajendran added.