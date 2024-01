January 01, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

The District Industries Centre and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India have jointly launched a help desk to guide entrepreneurs in the field of micro, small and medium enterprises. The service under the new initiative will be available for the interested entrepreneurs on the first Saturday of every month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more details, contact: 04952-770124.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.