January 01, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

The District Industries Centre and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India have jointly launched a help desk to guide entrepreneurs in the field of micro, small and medium enterprises. The service under the new initiative will be available for the interested entrepreneurs on the first Saturday of every month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more details, contact: 04952-770124.