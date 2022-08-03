Help desk opened to back small ventures in Kozhikode

Panchayat president V. Shamloolath inaugurating the help desk at Kodiyathur. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

August 03, 2022 21:15 IST

Services expected to attract young entrepreneurs

A help desk has started functioning in Kodiyathur panchayat in Kozhikode district to offer free technical support to aspiring entrepreneurs who wish to come up with innovative small industrial ventures.

The services of a team of trained coordinators and interns appointed by the Industries department will be available for entrepreneurs to clarify their doubts and complete the required formalities in time.

The implementation of various Central and State schemes to promote small industrial ventures will also be part of the responsibilities of the help desk. According to panchayat officials, there is also a plan to use the services of the help desk to facilitate data gathering on new industrial ventures, associated online services for aspiring entrepreneurs, and submission of online applications to claim financial assistance.

Panchayat president V. Shamloolath, who opened the facility on July 30, said registration and related work under the Udyam scheme for micro, small and medium enterprises would be given to the help desk for better result. “We would like to minimise formalities for launching industrial ventures at all levels. Since the help desk services are free, we are sure that young entrepreneurs will seek them,” she observed.

Officials of the Directorate of Panchayats said instructions had been given to local bodies to facilitate the speedy opening of help desks in line with the policies of the Central and State governments to encourage more entrepreneurs in the MSME sector. They also pointed out that aspiring entrepreneurs were found responding positively to the services and clearing formalities at ease.

There are similar help desks across the State to support entrepreneurs. A State-level monitoring committee had also been constituted to oversee the district-level help desks and give suggestions.