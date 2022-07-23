Help desk for entrepreneurs at Kozhikode Corporation office

Civic body plans to start 2,850 new enterprises in city

Kozhikode Corporation has opened a help desk at the ground floor of the Corporation Office to help budding entrepreneurs. Mayor Beena Philip, on Friday, launched the help desk that offers service to entrepreneurs, in person or over the phone. Two interns of the Industries department are stationed at the help desk.

Observing the year as entrepreneurship year, the Corporation has set aside ₹1.8 crore in the plan to provide subsidies to various enterprises. The Corporation will pay the interest of the loans to start an enterprise for the first three years. Besides there are several other benefits for entrepreneurs, the details of which can be accessed from the help desk.

Kozhikode Corporation plans to start 2,850 new enterprises in the city during the year, with an aim to increase jobs. The help desk provides information on obtaining licenses, Udyam registration, and KSWIFT application. Contact the help desk on 9074046329/ 9495861630.