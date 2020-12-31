Kozhikode

Held for sexual assault on woman conductor

The Nadakavu police on Wednesday arrested a Kasaragod native on the charge of sexually assaulting a woman conductor. Shyju Joseph, the suspect in the incident, was taken into custody with the support of a few passengers.

According to police sources, Shyju was travelling by a KSRTC bus from Kannur to Kozhikode on Tuesday. Though he tried to escape after the assault, the other passengers in the bus overpowered him following the complaint of the woman conductor.

The suspect has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

