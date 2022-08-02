Heightened vigil in Kozhikode as IMD forecasts heavy rain

Fishermen moving their boats to safer places at Kothi beach in Kozhikode city on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Holiday declared for schools, colleges; Calicut varsity postpones exams

An overcast sky, intermittent showers and a forecast of extremely heavy rainfall in the next two days led the district administration to stay alert against monsoon havoc in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

According to official sources, Kozhikode received 41.4 mm of rain, Koyilandy 29 mm, and Vadakara 27 mm in 24 hours. There is a possibility of strong winds with a speed of 50 km per hour accompanied by heavy rain in the next few days. Those staying in low-lying areas and places prone to floods and landslip in the coastal belt and upland areas have been told to be vigilant.

Stone quarries will be closed down and excavation will not be allowed until further orders. Local body officials have been told to ensure basic facilities in buildings that are identified as rescue shelters. There is heightened vigil in places that were flooded in 2018 and 2019.

Restrictions have been imposed on beaches and hydel and aquatic tourism destinations. Boating, rowing or swimming will not be allowed. Visitors will not be allowed near waterfalls and waterbodies after 6 p.m. People aged below 18 will be allowed only if they are accompanied by their elders. District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy said that the steps were being taken in view of the rise in drowning incidents.

Holiday has been declared for educational institutions, including professional colleges, on Wednesday in the wake of the India Meteorological Department issuing a ‘red alert’ predicting extremely heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday. This applies to anganwadis as well. The University of Calicut postponed all the examinations scheduled for Wednesday. There is no change in the schedule of examinations being conducted by the Kerala Public Service Commission in Kozhikode. Though the trawling ban was lifted two days ago, fishers have been told not to venture into the sea.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, who chaired an emergency meeting to take stock of the situation, directed the officials to have a coordinated system involving police, fire and rescue services, volunteers, and youth organisations. The Kerala State Electricity Board was asked to set up toll-free numbers for reporting snapping of power lines and falling of electric posts.

Officials said that water-levels in reservoirs and rivers have not breached the danger levels as of Tuesday evening.