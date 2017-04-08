‘Heels on Wheels’ in Kozhikode today

The Hindu MetroPlus will conduct the first edition of ‘Heels on Wheels’, an all-women treasure hunt car rally, in the city on April 9. The event is presented by Maruti Suzuki.

The contest involves cracking a set of cryptic codes to find the treasure. Each team will have two members – a driver and a navigator. The team will have to solve a riddle and reach the pre-determined spot to collect the next clue and proceed further. The rally will be flagged off from Westway Hotel at 9 a.m.

The winning team will get a cash prize of ₹25,000 and the first and second runners-up will get ₹15,000 and ₹10,000 respectively. All the teams will get gifts and gift vouchers. After the rally, all participants will be served a buffet lunch at Westway Hotel and there will also be entertainment programmes. The prize distribution ceremony will be held at 2.30 p.m. Veteran director Hariharan will be the chief guest.

Canara Bank is the banking partner for the event. Kalyan Kendra is the associate partner. Westway Hotel is the venue partner and Aster MIMS is the health care partner. Sulfex Mattress is the gift sponsor. Indian Oil Corporation is the energy partner, Red FM the radio partner, and MediaOne the TV partner. Only confirmed participants will be allowed to participate in the treasure hunt car rally.