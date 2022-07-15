Heavy rain in Kozhikode leaves one more dead

Thirty houses partially damaged in 24 villages

One person died in Kozhikode on Friday in connection with the lashing rain that has been continuing for the past one week in the district. The deceased has been identified as Mariyapuram Joseph, 70, of Thiruvambadi in Thamarassery Taluk. He drowned in a canal at Srambi. The body has been recovered and moved to the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, for further proceedings.

As many as 30 houses have been partially damaged in 24 villages in the district. Many of the damages were caused by sea attacks and trees falling on the houses.

Special control room

As heavy rain continues to lash the district, the District Medical Office has opened a special control room to coordinate disaster management and disease prevention. The 24-hour control room can be contacted on 0495-2373903.