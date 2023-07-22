HamberMenu
Heavy rain in Kozhikode district, yellow alert issued

July 22, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Six members of a family had a miraculous escape when a coconut tree fell on their house at Thamarassery due to heavy wind in Kozhikode district on Saturday. A tree uprooted and fell on the Thottilpalam- Koorachundu road blocking traffic for hours.

Rain and wind have strengthened in the district since Friday after a week-long hiatus and are especially stronger in the upland regions. A yellow alert has been issued in the district for the coming week. Taluk control rooms are active, and arrangements have been made for emergencies.

