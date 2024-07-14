GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Heavy rain: holiday declared for educational institutions in Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod on July 15

Updated - July 14, 2024 11:48 pm IST

Published - July 14, 2024 11:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

District Collectors of Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod have declared a day-off for educational institutions on (July 15) Monday in view of the continuing heavy rainfall in the past few days and the forecast of a similar situation in coming days.

The holiday is applicable for all institutions, including professional colleges and anganwadis. A release from Kannur said on Monday that the India Meteorological Department has issued an alert in the district with the possibility of rainfall up to 204.4 mm in certain places in the next 24 hours. Official sources, however, said that examinations would be held as per schedule.

Kozhikode / Kerala

