Heavy rain continues to lash Kozhikode; body of missing youth recovered

July 25, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

One more person met a watery grave during heavy rain in Kozhikode on Tuesday. Mithilaj, 20, son of Abdul Naseer from Aralakkal near Balussery, had gone missing at Manjappuzha on Monday. His body was recovered 200 metres away from the spot he went missing on Tuesday.

Mithilaj had entered the river with his friends for bathing and was swept by strong undercurrents. Local residents and Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Narikkuni had searched for around 20 hours before he was found tangled in tree roots by the underwater camera of a rescue team from Koorachundu.

Meanwhile, heavy rain continued to lash Kozhikode district on Tuesday. An orange alert that was issued for the district over the last two days will continue on Wednesday. However, educational institutions in the district will not have a holiday on Wednesday. At the same time, school authorities, PTA members, and local bodies have been urged to ensure the safety of students at all costs.

A rehabilitation camp was opened at Chembukadavu in Kodenchery on Monday to accommodate 20 families from Vendakkumpoyil colony. As many as 67 people, including 26 children, have been shifted to the camp.

As many as 26 houses in Vadakara Taluk, eight in Koyilandy Taluk, and two in Kozhikode Taluk were partially damaged in heavy rain on Tuesday.

The district- and taluk-level control rooms that are open round the clock can be accessed on the toll-free number 1077. The other control room numbers are as follows: 0495-2371002 (Collectorate), 0495-2372967 (Kozhikode Taluk), 0495-2224088 (Thamarassery), 0496-2520361 (Vadakara) and 0496-2623100 (Koyilandy Taluk).