HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Heavy rain continues to lash Kozhikode; body of missing youth recovered

Rehabilitation camp opened at Kodenchery; several houses damaged

July 25, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
A potted plant kept by local residents on Palazhi-Pottammal road in Kozhikode to prevent vehicles from hitting a pothole.

A potted plant kept by local residents on Palazhi-Pottammal road in Kozhikode to prevent vehicles from hitting a pothole. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

One more person met a watery grave during heavy rain in Kozhikode on Tuesday. Mithilaj, 20, son of Abdul Naseer from Aralakkal near Balussery, had gone missing at Manjappuzha on Monday. His body was recovered 200 metres away from the spot he went missing on Tuesday.

Mithilaj had entered the river with his friends for bathing and was swept by strong undercurrents. Local residents and Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Narikkuni had searched for around 20 hours before he was found tangled in tree roots by the underwater camera of a rescue team from Koorachundu.

Meanwhile, heavy rain continued to lash Kozhikode district on Tuesday. An orange alert that was issued for the district over the last two days will continue on Wednesday. However, educational institutions in the district will not have a holiday on Wednesday. At the same time, school authorities, PTA members, and local bodies have been urged to ensure the safety of students at all costs.

A rehabilitation camp was opened at Chembukadavu in Kodenchery on Monday to accommodate 20 families from Vendakkumpoyil colony. As many as 67 people, including 26 children, have been shifted to the camp.

As many as 26 houses in Vadakara Taluk, eight in Koyilandy Taluk, and two in Kozhikode Taluk were partially damaged in heavy rain on Tuesday.

The district- and taluk-level control rooms that are open round the clock can be accessed on the toll-free number 1077. The other control room numbers are as follows: 0495-2371002 (Collectorate), 0495-2372967 (Kozhikode Taluk), 0495-2224088 (Thamarassery), 0496-2520361 (Vadakara) and 0496-2623100 (Koyilandy Taluk).

Related Topics

rains / Kozhikode

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.