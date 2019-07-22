Heavy rain continues to lash Kasaragod

At least 13 houses in the district were damaged after they were hit by landslips and uprooted trees as heavy rain lashed the district on Sunday.

While seven houses were damaged in Kasaragod taluk, one house was damaged in Majeswaram, three houses in Hosdurg and two houses in Vellarikkundu taluks, district officials said.

They said that many families affected by the landslips sought help to remove mud that crashed into their houses. A family at Mundakkai in Muliyar village has been shifted to safer location. The mudslides also affected houses in Bellur village. In Parankai in the village a compound wall of a government school collapsed.

In Thayanur village a well used by three families caved in following heavy rain.

The officials also said that 22 families were under threat after a retaining wall along a stream caved in at Javarikkulam colony at Muthalapara in Muliyar village. The stream water entered into a few houses in the area.

While the district remained on high alert on Sunday following the declaration of red alert, weather forecast shows that the heavy rain would continue unabated till July 22. In the last two days, the district received 312.2mm of rain.

Coastal erosion was also reported from Meenappis Kadappuram at Kanhangad and Cherankkai at Kasaragod. Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan and Kasaragod MLA N.A. Nellikkunnu visited Cherankai on Sunday to meet the affected families.

The rainwater also flooded the Sri Madanantheshwara Siddhivinayaka Temple at Madhur here. The temple priest and family living on the temple premises were shifted after their houses was inundated. As many as 33 houses at nearby Patla were also affected by flooding. Fire and Rescue Service personnel evacuated the families and moved them to a safe place.

Order to stop quarrying

Meanwhile, the district administration ordered the quarries to stop work till the rain subsided. The departments of education and geology directed the quarries near schools to take extra precautions to avoid water-related accidents. The Irrigation Department gave directions for use of geobags to protect coast. The Agriculture Department here started a round-the-clock help desk.

Help desk

The officials said that the crop losses could be reported to the help desk at 04994 -255346 or 9447270166.