Heavy rain alert in Wayanad

Control rooms in taluk headquarters to function round the clock

Wayanad District Collector A. Geetha, who also heads the District Disaster Management Authority, has issued an advisory to the public in the wake of a heavy rain alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in various parts of the district in the coming days.

Ms. Geetha on Monday directed the control rooms opened in the taluk headquarters to function round the clock and concerned Tahsildars to check the functioning of telephones set up in those control rooms.

All the civic bodies should submit reports on the details of the rapid response team members constituted recently and update the same on the relief camps to be opened in each civic body.

The Tribal Development department was directed to collect the details of tribal families living in the forest and disaster-prone areas, and the Labour Department to ensure that the family details of estate workers were included in the list prepared by concerned civic bodies.

Ms. Geetha also directed the Meppadi, Kottathara, Padinharethara, Mullankolly, Poothady, Thirunelly, Edavaka, and Thavinhal grama panchayats and Mananthavady municipality to identify more suitable locations to open relief camps.