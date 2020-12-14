Heavy Police deployment in sensitive areas in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

14 December 2020 02:43 IST

Forty-six group patrol squads to be on duty in Kozhikode city alone

To ensure a trouble-free election, around 5,000 policemen will be deployed on duty in Kozhikode district on Monday. Apart from the striking forces, there will be special squads to monitor the shortlisted sensitive and hyper-sensitive booths within the city and rural limits.

As many as 46 group patrol squads will be on duty within the Kozhikode city limits alone. They will be responsible for covering the assigned booths within 16 city police station limits.

There are seven police sub-divisions, including the existing two under the control of seven separate Assistant Commissioners, to manage law and order issues in the city. The support of 1,269 policemen will be garnered to ensure proper protection of polling stations.

According to District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) A.V. George, 16 picket posts have been readied to keep tabs on sensitive areas. A 20-member striking squad has been deployed for each of the 16 city police stations to manage emergency situations. Two patrol vehicles each have been ensured for all city stations to meet local surveillance requirements.

The Election Commission has identified as many as 78 sensitive booths in Kozhikode city. Of them, seven come under the category of critical booths, where additional security arrangements will be made. Chevayur and Nallalam police stations will monitoring critical booths.

In Kozhikode rural, the assistance of 3,252 police personnel, including senior police officers, will be used to manage law and order. District Police Chief (Kozhikode Rural) A. Sreenivas said 1,210 police officers would be deployed exclusively for monitoring booths. There will be separate squads to oversee sensitive and critical booths, he added.

Separate deployment will be made to keep an eye on areas where the police suspect pro-Maoist activities. Arrangements are in place for live webcasting and video surveillance covering such locations. In the Kozhikode rural area, there will be 70 picket posts. The striking force will have a strength of 206 policemen.