Heat wave warning issued in Kozhikode

The Department of Meteorology has issued a warning asking people to stay indoors from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 14, to avoid direct exposure to sunlight which could cause sunstroke. The temperature is expected to rise by 2% to 3%, against the normal temperature of 33.3 degree Celsius. Constant intake of water, using loose clothes preferably light-coloured and cotton, getting enough rest during trips, rearrangement of working hours if manual labour is involved, ensuring water availability for birds and animals, increased intake of fruits and vegetables, using footwear outside home, and refraining from staying inside parked vehicles for a long time have been suggested. The public has been urged to seek medical help in the event of any discomfort.