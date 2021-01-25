Hearing on demolition of bunds at resort today

Kozhikode

25 January 2021 01:05 IST

Bunds across Iruvazhinji tributary blocking natural flow of water, says report

Deputy Collector (Disaster Management), Kozhikode, will hold a hearing on Monday on the demand to demolish the bunds constructed across a stream at PVR Naturo Resort owned by P.V. Anvar, an LDF-backed Independent MLA, at Kakkadampoyil.

The resort is part of a tourism project, which also includes a water theme park, which was shut down in 2018 by the district administration after landslips were reported in the area.

Several individuals and organisations had filed complaints against the construction of the bunds over the past two years, but the District Collector reportedly had not taken any action. Later, Kerala Nadi Samrakshana Samiti State general secretary T.V. Rajan petitioned the Kerala High Court. The hearing is based on a court order to the Collector to take a decision on the earlier complaints in two months.

The village officer of Koodaranhi and secretary of Koodaranhi grama panchayat had earlier submitted reports that the bunds had been illegally constructed. The court has asked the district administration to take those reports into consideration while taking a decision.

The report of the Koodaranhi Village officer says that the four bunds have been constructed across a tributary of the Iruvazhinji, blocking the natural flow of water. The road to the resort has been laid on a bund. The bund constructed near the origin of the tributary is 50 metres long, 12 metres wide and 1.5 metres deep. A pipeline has been laid beneath the road to take water to the second bund which is 40 metres long, 17 metres wide and 2.5 metres deep. Another bund on the north-western side is 22 metres long and 2 metres wide, while yet another one on the northern side is 15 metres long.

The Koodaranhi grama panchayat secretary has also submitted a report which said that the bunds disrupted the natural flow of water in the stream.