Health workers, medical students take to streets against house surgeon’s murder

KGMOA district president seeks Ordinance promulgation and conviction of culprits in such cases

May 10, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Indian Medical Association staging a protest outside the district collectorate in Kozhikode on Wednesday against the murder of house surgeon Vandana Das at the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Doctors, medical students, and health workers in large numbers staged protests at various places in Kozhikode district on Wednesday against the brutal murder of Vandana Das, a house surgeon at the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital earlier in the day.

According to sources, students at the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, boycotted their classes. Services at various health facilities, including the medical college hospital, were disrupted too as the doctors attended to only emergency cases.

Functionaries of the district unit of the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) said its members did not attend duty at primary health centres, family health centres, taluk hospital, and the general hospital. Protest meetings and rallies were held at these places.

Addressing a meeting at the Government General Hospital, KGMOA district president Vipin Varkey sought promulgation of an Ordinance to protect health staff from attacks. He also said that the conviction of the culprits in such cases should be ensured too. P. Saleema, KGMOA district secretary, opened the protest at the Taluk Hospital, Thamarassery. The doctors struck work in private hospitals too.

Later, members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) held another protest meeting outside the district collectorate. V.G. Pradeep Kumar, former State president, IMA, inaugurated the protest. KGMOA State president T.N. Suresh and IMA Kozhikode unit president B. Venugopalan, among others, were present. A dharna and candle light vigil were organised around 7 p.m. at Kidson Corner in the city.

