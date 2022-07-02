Health wing seizes banned plastic products in Kozhikode

Offenders face prospect of losing trade licences

Health wing officials of the Kozhikode Corporation inspecting shops at Oasis Complex at Mele Palayam in the city on Saturday following the ban on single-use plastic. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The health wing of the Kozhikode Corporation confiscated a variety of single-use plastic products during inspections at wholesale shops at Mele Palayam in the city on Saturday.

The confiscated products include 45 kg of plastic carry bags, 49 packets of grow bags, 31 packets of plastic coated paper plates, 75 packets of plastic coated paper glasses, nine packets of plastic spoons, 23 packets of plastic stirrers, one packet plastic straw, six packets of plastic glass lid, and 40 packets of garbage bags. They were seized from shops at Baby Bazaar and Oasis Complex.

Notices were issued to the shops under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, Section 15 of the Environment Protection Act, 1986 and Section 447 of the Kerala Municipal Act. First-time offenders are to pay a fine of ₹10,000, while it is ₹25,000 for the second time, and ₹50,000 for the third time. Local bodies can also cancel trade licences of offenders.

Corporation health supervisor P. Shajil Kumar said there would be more inspections in the coming days, especially with the nation-wide ban on single-use plastic coming into effect on July 1. The Corporation has formed three squads for the purpose.