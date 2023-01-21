ADVERTISEMENT

Health Minister to attend KGMOA meet in Kozhikode on Sunday

January 21, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

‘A blueprint of future course of action to be formulated at event’

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Veena George will open a public event scheduled as part of the State conference of the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) near here on Sunday. A release said that Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip and V. Meenakshi, Director, Health Services, would be present, among others. KGMOA functionaries said a blueprint of the future course of action would be formulated at the event. Newly elected office-bearers of the organisation will assume charge on Sunday. A seminar on the Kerala model of health and its challenges was held on Saturday.

