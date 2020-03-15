Health inspector arrested

15 March 2020 01:45 IST

The Mukkom police took into custody a health inspector who allegedly turned up to attend a panchayat-level rapid response team meeting in an inebriated state at Karassery on Saturday.

The official who was accused of creating a ruckus at the meeting, was locked inside a room till the arrival of the police. The panchayat authorities said the man was unwilling to cooperate with them and tried to disturb the meeting which was chaired by Karassery grama panchayat president V.K. Vinod to review the preventive measures taken against COVID-19.

The matter would be reported to the Health Department higher-ups for disciplinary action, they said.

Advertising

Advertising