Kozhikode

Health inspector arrested

The Mukkom police took into custody a health inspector who allegedly turned up to attend a panchayat-level rapid response team meeting in an inebriated state at Karassery on Saturday.

The official who was accused of creating a ruckus at the meeting, was locked inside a room till the arrival of the police. The panchayat authorities said the man was unwilling to cooperate with them and tried to disturb the meeting which was chaired by Karassery grama panchayat president V.K. Vinod to review the preventive measures taken against COVID-19.

The matter would be reported to the Health Department higher-ups for disciplinary action, they said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 15, 2020 1:46:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/health-inspector-arrested/article31071868.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY