Health dept. on high alert after tracking travel history of COVID-19 patient

The Health Department on Friday intensified its surveillance and quarantine measures in Kozhikode district following the official confirmation that one of the newly confirmed COVID-19 patients had visited a hotel at Vaidyarangadi near Ramanattukara after his arrival at the Calicut international airport from Dubai on March 5.

The details of his visit to Malabar Plaza Hotel were confirmed by a rapid response team in collaboration with the police. They also checked the closed circuit television camera visuals at the hotel to garner details of those who had come into contact with the patient. Officials said he had spent around half-an-hour at the hotel, and those who were present there at that time would be contacted soon for adopting quarantine measures.

The rapid response team had found that there were 26 persons, including the hotel staff, at the hotel during the patient’s visit. All those who were present at the hotel from 11.45 p.m. to 12.45 a.m. have been asked to contact the district-level control room as part of the stringent quarantine measures. Health Department officials said the condition of the entire staff of the hotel would be closely monitored for action.

Meanwhile, an official communication from the collectorate said the person who was detected with COVID-19 was a Kannur native who was on board the Spice jet flight, SG54, from Dubai to Kozhikode. Those who took the same flight also have been asked to report to the District Control Room on 0495-2371002 or 2371471.

District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao directed panchayat-level and ward-level rapid response teams to check details of such passengers and pass information to the district-level rapid response team for preventive action. In the wake of the latest incident, Mr. Rao appealed to travellers coming from foreign countries not to use public transportation facilities or visit public places.