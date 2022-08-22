Health dept. launches ‘Jeevathalam’ in Kozhikode to curb lifestyle diseases

First-of-its-kind project in Kozhikode district

Special Correspondent Kozhikode
August 22, 2022 21:17 IST

The Health department has launched a first-of-its-kind project in Kozhikode district to control lifestyle diseases.

Titled ‘Jeevathalam’, it aims to screen people aged above 18 for lifestyle diseases and suggest remedies to improve their condition. According to sources, the project is being implemented in grama panchayat, block panchayat, and district panchayat levels along with municipalities. Clusters involving 100 houses are being formed.

People’s representatives, health activists, voluntary workers, and healthcare workers are being roped in to effect lifestyle changes in the population. The screening is for diabetes, hypertension, obesity, oral cancer, breast cancer, and cervical cancer. If dangerous symptoms are noticed, expert treatment would be made available at hospitals. Follow-up health check-ups would be held after three months and the treatment would be continued if it is needed.

District Medical Officer V. Ummer Farooq told The Hindu on Monday that various clubs were being set up to promote lifestyle changes. The activities include swimming, cycling and games such as football. They would be accompanied by sessions on diet control, he added.

The sources said that the project also aimed to create a social space that ensures availability of healthy food and avenues for physical exercise. Collectives for farming and environmental works too were being planned. Training sessions involving experts would be held for the purpose.

