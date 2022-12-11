Health dept. issues advisory against Japanese Encephalitis

December 11, 2022 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Health department has issued an alert against Japanese Encephalitis virus fever after the infection was confirmed in a 10-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh who is staying in Vadakara in Kozhikode district.

ADVERTISEMENT

A release said on Sunday that the virus is transmitted to humans through the bite of culex mosquitoes. The virus exists in a transmission cycle between mosquitoes, pigs and water birds. There is no human to human transmission. Headache and fever are its major symptoms. Some people may also have shivering and vomiting.

Depending on the intensity of the infection, severe headache, fatigue, seizures, disorientation and coma too are being reported. Since severe infection can even lead to death, those with symptoms should seek immediate treatment. The advisory said that those who recover from severe infection may have mental instability, behavioural changes, and stroke.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

health

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US