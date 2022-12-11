  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Full list of semifinal matches, timings, dates, live streaming details

Health dept. issues advisory against Japanese Encephalitis

December 11, 2022 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Health department has issued an alert against Japanese Encephalitis virus fever after the infection was confirmed in a 10-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh who is staying in Vadakara in Kozhikode district.

A release said on Sunday that the virus is transmitted to humans through the bite of culex mosquitoes. The virus exists in a transmission cycle between mosquitoes, pigs and water birds. There is no human to human transmission. Headache and fever are its major symptoms. Some people may also have shivering and vomiting.

Depending on the intensity of the infection, severe headache, fatigue, seizures, disorientation and coma too are being reported. Since severe infection can even lead to death, those with symptoms should seek immediate treatment. The advisory said that those who recover from severe infection may have mental instability, behavioural changes, and stroke.

Related Topics

health

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.