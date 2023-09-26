Health dept. battling dengue fever uptick in Kozhikode, hotspots to be identified

September 26, 2023 12:45 am | Updated September 25, 2023 11:16 pm IST - Kozhikode

After successfully containing a third episode of Nipah outbreak this month, the Health department in Kozhikode district is battling an uptick in dengue fever cases in recent days.

According to official sources, a majority of the cases are from the Kozhikode Corporation limits. Two confirmed and 18 suspected cases were reported on September 25 and four suspected cases on September 24 in government hospitals or health centres in the district. A total of 38 cases were reported between September 20 and September 23. Private hospitals too are witnessing a spurt in such patients. There was also one dengue death within a year.

District Medical Officer K.K. Rajaram told The Hindu on Monday that intermittent showers and the subsequent breeding of mosquitoes were among the reasons for the situation. He said 249 dengue fever cases had so far been reported in the district this month. From January till now, 1,185 people have sought treatment. Dr. Rajaram said ‘Dry Day’ was being observed to eradicate mosquitoes. Schools would observe it on Fridays, offices on Saturdays, and houses on Sundays. The campaign would continue for another six-seven weeks.

According to the World Health Organisation, dengue is a viral infection caused by the dengue virus, transmitted to humans through the bite of infected Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. The symptoms are high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, nausea, vomiting, swollen glands, and rashes on the body.

In a note published on September 22, the Health Minister’s office had said that the department had undertaken containment steps in view of a prediction that the cases might go up in the State like what happened in 2013 and 2017. The department is now making efforts to identify ‘dengue hotspots’ in districts. If more than five cases are continuously reported from an area, it could be designated as a hotspot. Both district and local-level health workers will be given details about such areas to take up containment steps.

