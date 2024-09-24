Health department issues alert against Hepatitis A in Kozhikode

The Health department has issued an alert in Kozhikode in the wake of around 150 cases of Hepatitis A being reported from different parts of the district this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a press release on Tuesday, District Medical Officer N. Rajendran said that ensuring hygienic practices would go a long way in controlling the infection. People who consume unsafe/unhygienic water and food, those who consume food prepared by infected persons, people whose immunity is weak, and those who do not follow good hygienic practices when they travel to infected areas could be at risk.

Department sources said a large number of people were found to have been infected at Kommeri in the Kozhikode Corporation and Changaroth grama panchayat in recent weeks. The reopening of a higher secondary school after Onam holidays was put off after hundreds of children and a few teachers fell ill. Isolated cases were reported from Koduvally and Koyilandy municipalities and grama panchayats such as Kizhakkoth, Perambra, Omassery, Mavoor, Thamarassery, Panangad, Balussery, Narikkuni, ,Atholi and Thalakkulathur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said the infection could spread if contaminated ice was used to prepare beverages. There is a possibility of infection if contaminated water is used to prepare food and to wash hands and kitchen utensils. The symptoms are fatigue, fever, stomach pain, lack of appetite, nausea, vomiting, and yellow colour in the eyes and the urine. The infection is confirmed through a blood test.

Dr. Rajendran said those with such symptoms should immediately seek medical treatment and report to the nearest health centre. One should drink only boiled water. Hands should be washed before and after consuming food and using washrooms, and well water should be chlorinated in frequent intervals.

Steps have been taken to test water samples from the infected areas and shops selling beverages are being inspected. The Health department has also conducted a survey in Perambra, Koothali and Changaroth grama panchayats. The health workers, however, are facing a challenge as the incubation period of the infection, the time taken from the first exposure to the disease to the development of its systems, is between 10 to 50 days. In the meantime, the infected person could have transmitted it to others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.