Health and wellness centre to be opened at Mayanad

October 28, 2023 02:15 am | Updated 02:15 am IST - Kozhikode

Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas will open the third health and wellness centre under the Kozhikode Corporation at Nadappalam in Mayanad at 11.30 p.m. on Saturday. At present, there are similar centres at Methottuthazham and Mathottam, and new ones are to be opened at Kottooli, Vengeri, Puthiyara, and civil station this year. The Centre will have one doctor, a staff nurse, a pharmacist, a Junior health inspector, and a sweeper. They will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.