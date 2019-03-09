Health and medical tourism conference concludes

The two-day International Conference on Global Health and Medical Tourism (GloHMT) organised by the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K), in collaboration with Indian Institute of Health Management Research (IIHMR), Jaipur, concluded here on Friday.

The event commenced with a plenary keynote address by Prof. Jagdish Sheth, Charles H. Kellstadt, Professor of Marketing, Emory University’s Goizueta Business School, and Prof. Dr. Angappa Gunasekaran, Dean and Professor, The School of Business and Public Administration, California State University.

Prof. Sheth, in his keynote address, said India is destined to become a global destination for medical tourism while Prof. Dr. Gunasekaran spoke about systematic perspective on the applications of big data analytics in healthcare management. An address was also made by the guest of honours, Dr. M.R. Rajagopal, Founder Chairman, Pallium India, where he spoke about the importance of palliative care, and Dr. Nasser Yusuf, Cardiothoracic Surgeon. Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM-K, and Prof. Deepa Sethi, Chair, GloHMT, IIM-K, and Prof. A.B. Unnithan, Dean, Academic Affairs and Development, IIM-K also spoke.

The second day of the event started off with a visit to the business museum of IIM-K and was followed by a session by Kamlesh D. Patel, spiritual leader.

Prof. Federico Lega, SDA Bocconi School of Management, University of Milan, Italy, spoke about capacity and leadership development in healthcare and medical tourism. He suggested global alliances to provide healthcare solutions with the help of disruptive technologies which can be accessible to all. He also highlighted various facts about the medical tourism industry worldwide and how one can gain competitive edge in the space. He emphasised the new strategic postures like hub and spoke model for medical accessibility worldwide.

Talking about cancer management, Dr. Narayankutty Warrier, Medical Director and Sr. Consultant, Medical Oncology, MVR Cancer Centre and Research Institute, Kozhikode, said cancer management as well as cure is very important for individuals. “Studies show data about various factors responsible for causing cancer and we have now identified various interventions for curing them,” he said.

The Global Health and Medical Tourism conference aims at creating a platform for industry and academia to interact, deliberate, and create knowledge resources that will be useful to all stakeholders. Kerala Tourism, MVR Cancer Research Centre, and Arya Vaidyashala, Kottakkal, associated with the conference.