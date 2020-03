Kozhikode

03 March 2020 00:45 IST

P.Vinodan, headmaster of the Government Model Residential School, Pookkode, died on Monday after being knocked down by a train at Payyoli.

The police said the accident took place around 8 a.m. while he was crossing the railway line. The victim was a native of Koyilandy, they said.

Advertising

Advertising