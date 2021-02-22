He ‘pedals’ his bike against fuel price hike

Kozhikode resident comes up with two “hybrid” vehicles using dismantled parts of bike and scooter

P.K. Harshad, a resident of Puthiyangadi, has launched a novel protest against the rising fuel prices. He “pedals” his Royal Enfield or his Chetak along the city streets, drawing curious glances from people.

Using plastic pipes and parts of dismantled Royal Enfield motorbike and Chetak scooter, this martial arts trainer-electrician has given shape to two bicycles. Though both the “hybrid” vehicles look quite similar to the actual vehicles, the attached pedals and riding style have drawn attention.

“It took almost two weeks to make the ‘pedalling bullet’. My intention was to come up with a different kind of protest which can attract people in a creative way. Nearly ₹15,000 was spent to make this ‘bullet cycle’,” says Mr. Harshad. “The ‘scooter cycle’ was the first vehicle that I completed at a cost of ₹13,000 and it evoked good response from the public,” he adds.

What makes the 35-year-old happy is people asking him the actual reason for crafting such vehicles. It gives him an opportunity to highlight the frequent rise in fuel prices. Everyday, he rides about 20 to 30 km in the city, interacting with people.

Mr. Harshad is also keen on displaying the cycles in crowded places as it attracts attention and helps him convey his message. Many have also enjoyed test rides on the bicycles. Some police officers, who stopped the vehicle for checking without knowing about the alteration, too support his campaign, he says.

The hybrid cycles are also turning into a source of income for Mr. Harshad to overcome the financial crisis caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. He has received orders to make three such “pedalling bikes”. There have also been enquiries about product features and other customisation options.

“I am ready to explore this as people are frantic over the fuel price hike. Having this kind of a cycle at home is fun, and it is affordable,” he says.