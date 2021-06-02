HC seeks details of COVID treatment facilities

Thirurangadi MLA files public interest petition in court

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to inform the court about the availability of ventilators, ICUs and oxygen supported beds for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Tirurangadi in Malappuram district.

The Bench comprising Justices A. Muhamed Mustaque and Kauser Edappagath issued the directive on a public interest petition filed by K. P. A. Majeed, Indian Union Muslim League leader and Thirurangadi MLA. According to him, the availability of ventilators and oxygen beds was inadequate in Malappuram district. There had been a big surge in the COVID cases in the district. The ventilators and oxygen beds available could not cope with the increasing number of cases. In fact, many patients had lost their lives due to the non-availability of treatment facilities in the district.

He said that in some of the government hospitals in the district, the life-saving facilities were not put to use due to lack of sufficient doctors and other para-medical staff. Besides, the COVID Control Room and War Rooms in the district were not working properly and not providing correct and helpful information to the general public and the patients regarding the availability of ventilators, oxygen supported beds and ICUs. The information provided in the COVID portal eJagratha was factually incorrect and was not updated.

The MLA sought a directive to the State government and Malappuram District Collector to immediately establish ventilators, ICUs and oxygen supported beds for the treatment of the COVID-19 patients in the Government Taluk Headquarters Hospital at Tirurangadi.

The petition also pleaded for a directive to the Collector and District Medical Officer to supervise the District COVID Control Centre effectively and to provide the actual and true information regarding the availability of treatment facilities to the public.