HC quashes amendment to union election norms

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday quashed the amendment brought by the Calicut University changing the method of electing the office bearers of the university union.

The Bench comprising Justice C.K. Abdul Rehim and Justice T.V. Anilkumar passed the verdict while allowing an appeal filed by Muhammed Asif P.K. and another union councillor against a single judge's order. According to them, the amendment had entrusted the task of electing the office bearers of the university union with the executive council instead of the general council.

The court said that the changes brought to the constitution of the university union after the college union elections for the academic year 2019-20 could not be sustained legally.

The Bench made it clear that the elections need to be completed in accordance with the unamended constitution. The elected members of the executive council would continue as members of the general council and they would not be entitled to contest or vote for in the elections of the office bearers of the union.

The university contended that the amendment gave more representations to the university union councillors elected from the government colleges, aided colleges, university teaching departments and off-compus centres.