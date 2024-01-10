HC orders police to offer protection to Calicut University Senate members

January 10, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday made absolute its earlier interim directive to the police to see that law and order was maintained at Calicut University, and that there was no threat to the life of those nominated to the Senate by the Chancellor.

The court issued the order while disposing of a writ petition filed by Balan Pootheri and seven other members nominated by the Chancellor seeking police protection for attending Senate meetings.

The petitioners alleged that SFI workers had prevented them from attending the first Senate meeting after their nomination. The activists had also threatened the petitioners even as the varsity authorities and the police had kept mum over the incident, the petitioners said.

