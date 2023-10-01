HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC notice to Calicut varsity on Syndicate polls

October 01, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has served a notice on the University of Calicut after a petition related to the perceived delay in conducting Syndicate elections was filed before it recently.

The petition was filed by Muslim Students Federation activists G. Shafil and Rumaisa Rafeeque, who are also elected members of the university’s Senate. They pointed out that though the Senate elections were completed by June 30, polls to the Syndicate had not been held. The Syndicate now has only ex-officio members and six others nominated by the State government.

The petitioners alleged that all the nominated members were activists of the ruling CPI(M). Of them, two had no connection with the higher education sector. Mr. Shafil and Ms. Rafeeque claimed that the Syndicate elections were deliberately being delayed to help the CPI(M) pursue its agenda in the university. They also pointed out that many problems faced by the students could not be solved without an elected Syndicate. The court sought to know the response of the university and ordered to serve a notice on it.

Related Topics

university / Kozhikode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.