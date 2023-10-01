HC notice to Calicut varsity on Syndicate polls

October 01, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kerala High Court has served a notice on the University of Calicut after a petition related to the perceived delay in conducting Syndicate elections was filed before it recently.

The petition was filed by Muslim Students Federation activists G. Shafil and Rumaisa Rafeeque, who are also elected members of the university’s Senate. They pointed out that though the Senate elections were completed by June 30, polls to the Syndicate had not been held. The Syndicate now has only ex-officio members and six others nominated by the State government.

The petitioners alleged that all the nominated members were activists of the ruling CPI(M). Of them, two had no connection with the higher education sector. Mr. Shafil and Ms. Rafeeque claimed that the Syndicate elections were deliberately being delayed to help the CPI(M) pursue its agenda in the university. They also pointed out that many problems faced by the students could not be solved without an elected Syndicate. The court sought to know the response of the university and ordered to serve a notice on it.