HC moved for court of inquiry into Kozhikode plane crash

09 November 2020 20:02 IST

High Court issues notice to Ministry of Civil Aviation, AAI

The Kerala High Court on Monday issued a notice to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Airports Authority of India (AAI) on a petition seeking to order a court of inquiry headed by a former Supreme Court or High Court judge under the provisions of the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules 2017 into the recent plane crash at the Calicut International Airport.

The petition also sought to shut down operations of the airport till it complied with domestic and international air regulations. According to the petition, the airport was being operated in violation of domestic air regulations.

The petition also sought a directive to hand over the investigation into the crash to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The complexity in the investigation of the air crash was so much that the local police were ill-equipped to investigate them.

The petitioner said that airport officials and the State authorities had been given several prior warnings about the dangers and deficiencies plaguing the airport, especially after the Mangaluru plane crash. However, officials had deliberately ignored them and failed to take any corrective measures. The petition was filed by lawyer Yeshwanth Shenoy of Kochi.