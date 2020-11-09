HC moved for court of inquiry into Kozhikode plane crash

The Kerala High Court on Monday issued a notice to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Airports Authority of India (AAI) on a petition seeking to order a court of inquiry headed by a former Supreme Court or High Court judge under the provisions of the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules 2017 into the recent plane crash at the Calicut International Airport.
The petition also sought to shut down operations of the airport till it complied with domestic and international air regulations. According to the petition, the airport was being operated in violation of domestic air regulations.
The petition also sought a directive to hand over the investigation into the crash to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The complexity in the investigation of the air crash was so much that the local police were ill-equipped to investigate them.
The petitioner said that airport officials and the State authorities had been given several prior warnings about the dangers and deficiencies plaguing the airport, especially after the Mangaluru plane crash. However, officials had deliberately ignored them and failed to take any corrective measures. The petition was filed by lawyer Yeshwanth Shenoy of Kochi.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath