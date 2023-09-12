HC moved against govt.’s decision to allow reopening of water theme park

September 12, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - KOCHI

A writ petition has been filed before the Kerala High Court challenging the State government order allowing reopening of the water theme park operated by a firm owned by Nilambur MLA P.V. Anvar and his wife at Koodaranji in Kozhikode.

In his petition, T.V. Rajan of Kozhikode pointed out that the Kozhikode District Collector had ordered to stop the functioning of the Pee Vee Aar Nature ‘O’ Park on the grounds that during rainy season, there was a possibility of the facility posing danger to the life of people residing downstream on the hills in Koodaranji village.

The petitioner alleged that the government had allowed the reopening of the park without waiting for a comprehensive study report on the stability of the existing constructions, including retaining wall, water retaining structures, and modified soil profiles of the site.

The property was highly susceptible to landslip. The decision of the government reflected nepotism and extraneous considerations, the petitioner alleged. He said the construction was affected following massive excavation and terrain levelling. The Additional District Magistrate had categorically reported that most of the constructions were carried out in violation of building rules, and that such constructions were to be demolished forthwith.

Besides, the Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority had reported that the 11-acre area where the park was located was high/medium hazards zone, the petitioner said.

