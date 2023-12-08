HC asks Calicut varsity to conduct Syndicate polls in a month

December 08, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kerala High Court has directed the University of Calicut to complete the formalities for the election to its Syndicate without further delay and hold the polls within a month.

The order was issued by Justice Viju Abraham on December 6. This follows a writ petition filed by G. Shafil and Rumaisa Rafeeque, elected Senate members and functionaries of the Muslim Students Federation, who had accused the university authorities of deliberately delaying the election to the Syndicate by not reconstituting the Senate.

Delay in election

Syndicate members are elected from among Senate members. The petitioners pointed out that the election to the Senate was completed by June 30 only after the court issued directions for the purpose. However, the university authorities again delayed the Syndicate election saying the Governor was yet to nominate seven heads of departments and four deans of faculty in the university, and 18 people from various fields, to the Senate, the petitioners contended. Thereafter, the Governor cleared list of deans and heads of departments on September 18 and gave list of his nominees on November 20. These members were included in the Senate through a notification on November 29.

Ms. Shafil and Ms. Rafeeque pointed out that there was no reason to further delay the Syndicate election. They also claimed that now the affairs of the university were run by a six-member Syndicate, all of whom were nominees of the ruling party. The court directed the university authorities to complete the formalities for the election as early as possible.