HC admits plea against reopening of water theme park at Koodaranji in Kozhikode

September 14, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday admitted a writ petition challenging the State government order allowing the reopening of the water theme park operated by a firm owned by Nilambur MLA P.V .Anvar and his wife at Koodaranji in Kozhikode.

Justice Murali Purushothaman also asked the State government and other respondents to file affidavits in response to the petition. The petition was filed by T.V.Rajan of Kozhikode. He had pointed out that the Kozhikode District Collector had ordered the closure of the “Pee Vee Aar Nature ‘O’ Park” on the ground that during rainy season there was a possibility of it causing danger to the life of people residing downstream on the hills in Koodaranji village.

The petitioner alleged that the government allowed the reopening of the park without waiting for a comprehensive study report on the stability of the existing constructions, including retaining wall, water retaining structures, modified soil profiles of the site, etc. The property was highly susceptible to landslip. The decision of the government reflected nepotism and extraneous considerations. The District Town Planner had categorically reported that the constructions in the park were per se illegal and such constructions should be demolished. The State government permitted the re-opening of the park despite doubts about the design work and risk reduction measures, the petitioner alleged.

The petitioner also sought a directive to the State government to conduct a comprehensive study through the Geological Survey of India or the authority suggested by the agency to assess the susceptibility of landslips in the property owned by the firm and to evaluate the stability of the existing structures and constructions through a government approved agency or the Government Engineering College, Thrissur or Thiruvananthapuram or through any of the authorities.