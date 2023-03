March 03, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

Calicut Bar Association president M.S. Saji has said that the media and the judiciary themselves are responsible for their own deterioration, and that the challenges they face are internal. Delivering a talk on ‘Judiciary and Media’ in memory of former scribe Gireesh Mullankandi here on Friday, he said that hasty law making often led to them being misused. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary P.M. Niyas presided over the function.