ADVERTISEMENT

Hassan offers UDF’s support to Harshina

June 12, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

United Democratic Front (UDF) convener M.M. Hassan on Monday said he would write to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking his intervention to address the demands raised by K.K. Harshina, a native of Adivaram in Kozhikode, who has accused the authorities of the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, of leaving behind a surgical instrument in her abdomen during a C-section surgery in 2017.

Mr. Hassan was speaking after visiting the site of Ms. Harshina’s indefinite fast outside the hospital. Her protest seeking fair compensation and action against those responsible for her plight entered the 22nd day on Monday. Ms. Harshina had to suffer health issues as the instrument was removed from her body only in 2022. Though the Health department conducted two probes into the allegations, they failed to make any headway. A police probe and another one by the Home department is now on.

Mr. Hassan said the ₹2-lakh compensation announced by the government was an insult to Ms. Harshina, and offered the UDF’s support to her agitation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US