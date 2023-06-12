Hassan offers UDF’s support to Harshina

June 12, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

United Democratic Front (UDF) convener M.M. Hassan on Monday said he would write to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking his intervention to address the demands raised by K.K. Harshina, a native of Adivaram in Kozhikode, who has accused the authorities of the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, of leaving behind a surgical instrument in her abdomen during a C-section surgery in 2017.

Mr. Hassan was speaking after visiting the site of Ms. Harshina’s indefinite fast outside the hospital. Her protest seeking fair compensation and action against those responsible for her plight entered the 22nd day on Monday. Ms. Harshina had to suffer health issues as the instrument was removed from her body only in 2022. Though the Health department conducted two probes into the allegations, they failed to make any headway. A police probe and another one by the Home department is now on.

Mr. Hassan said the ₹2-lakh compensation announced by the government was an insult to Ms. Harshina, and offered the UDF’s support to her agitation.