Hash oil seized; 4 held

KOZHIKODE

22 October 2021 22:46 IST

The Medical College police on Thursday arrested four persons, including a woman, with 24 grams of hash oil.

The suspects, Hari Krishna, Akash Dineshan, P.R. Rahul, and Bijilas Shafi, were nabbed by a police team led by assistant sub inspector A.P. Prveenkumar. Two scooters were also impounded from the spot where the four were allegedly exchanging the drug. There were four plastic containers filled with hash oil.

The gang was netted from Govindapuram area during the night patrol of the police.

Advertising

Advertising